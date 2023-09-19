Tillman E. Harris, Sr., 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away September 7, 2023. He was the former owner/operator of Tillman Harris Roofing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Elizabeth Harris; a brother, George Harris; and two sisters, Margaret Lucille Harris and Joyce Harvey.

Tillman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Luella Harris; children, Tillman E. Harris, Jr., Angela Gayle (Anthony) Hobbs, Phillip Harris, Charlotte Frange (Robert) White, Cindy (Dwayne) Hobbs, Gregory Alan (Clarissa) Harris and John Harris; brothers, Edward, Russell and Earl Harris; sisters, Mildred Roark, Henrietta Lockaby and Shirley Fredrick; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 9 in the funeral home chapel with Bishop Caleb Bolton officiating. Burial followed in Harris Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.