Shadrick’s poems published in collection

Sharon Shadrick, a retired teacher from Sequatchie and Marion County schools, recently had two of her poems included in “The Women Speak Anthology,” compiled by the Women of Appalachia Project (WOAP).

Annually, the Women of Appalachia Project selects women writers and artists to represent the Appalachian community, Shadrick explained. She decided to submit three poems, and WOAP selected two of them for publication.

