Over $35,000 raised to end Alzheimer’s

On September 9, approximately 175 walkers, volunteers and sponsors spent a beautiful Saturday morning in Dunlap at Harris Park participating in the third annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“With the help of sponsors, individual donations, and team fundraising, more than $35,000 was raised and additional donations are still expected,” said organizer Diane Harmon. “This could not have been possible without the outpouring of support from the Dunlap and surrounding communities.”

