Lois Dale Allison, 79, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Friday, September 15, 2023, at her home.

She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church and a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lois Blowe.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Allison, of Pikeville; children, Mike Allison of Pikeville and Donna Allison of Dunlap; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Julian (Alma Rose) Blowe of Ahoskie, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 19, at 1:00 p.m. at Ewtonville Baptist Church with Pastor John Perez officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.