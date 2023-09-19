Retired General Sessions Judge, Hollis Barker, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the age of 91 surrounded by loved ones.

Hollis was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict as a frontline medic. He was a Sequatchie County School bus driver for many years and served as Sequatchie County General Sessions Judge for 24 years before retiring. Hollis loved farming, hunting, fishing, and traveling the back roads.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leilah Boston Barker; parents, Robert “Bob” Barker and Ida Cain; brothers, James “Bud” Barker and Leonard Barker; and sister, Angeline Barker Johnson.

He is survived by his loving companion and caregiver of 20 years, Janet Johnson; two sons, Angelo (Barbara) Barker and Marlon (Lisa) Barker; grandchildren, Emily (Jeremy) Dennis, Samuel (Ashley) Barker; great-grandchildren, Amelia Dennis, Izabella Dennis, Jackson Barker, and Luke Barker; sister, Reta Barker McGlothen; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, September 17 at Welch Chapel Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Serving as pallbearers were Gene Barker, Donnie Johnson, Billy Johnson, Heath Johnson, Kenny Cheatham, and Jeremy Dennis.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.