Willard Marshal Powell

Willard Marshal Powell, 75, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 1, 2023.

He was of the Baptist faith and a Veteran of the US Army. He loved spending time with his family and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Odell Powell; wife, Joyce Prichard Powell, sister, Beverly Sullivan.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Debbie) Powell, Chris (Misty) Powell and Tim (Darlene) Prichard; sister, Wanda Lee Powell; grandchildren, Justin, Anniston, Karah, Billy, Andrew, Brady and Blake.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Bolton officiating. Burial followed in Hudson Cemetery with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements for Mr. Willard Powell and ask that you share your condolences and memories for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com

