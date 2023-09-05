 Skip to content

Timmie Lee Thacker Rheal

Timmie Lee Thacker Rheal, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lela Jean Shipley Thacker; and sisters, Nina Lee Patterson and Elizabeth Carol Billingsley.

She is survived by her husband, Milford Rheal; daughter, Lela (Dylan Sly) Purdy; son, Christopher Brian (Susan Ann) Layne; grandchildren, Dylan Layne, Spencer Layne, Sydney Layne and Laikyn Elyse Purdy; and several nieces.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 2 in Red Hill Cemetery with Bro. Justin Howard officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Timmie Rheal and asks that you share your condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Posted in Obituaries

