Timmie Lee Thacker Rheal, 70, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lela Jean Shipley Thacker; and sisters, Nina Lee Patterson and Elizabeth Carol Billingsley.

She is survived by her husband, Milford Rheal; daughter, Lela (Dylan Sly) Purdy; son, Christopher Brian (Susan Ann) Layne; grandchildren, Dylan Layne, Spencer Layne, Sydney Layne and Laikyn Elyse Purdy; and several nieces.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 2 in Red Hill Cemetery with Bro. Justin Howard officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Timmie Rheal