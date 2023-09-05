Sarah Elizabeth Ownby Robinson, 32, of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee passed away at her home on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Sarah was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School. She was a talented artist who was very gentle, loving, giving, kind and thoughtful. She loved her children and family very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Hunt Ownby; grandmother, Louise Hunt; former husband and dear friend, John.

Sarah is survived by her father, Dennis Larry Ownby; children, Kira Ownby, Jasmine Skinner and Timothy Skinner; step-father, Jason Ayers; siblings, Luke, Rachael and Carly, Vyasa and Caitanya Ownby, Elisha (Jason) Core and Gabrielle Morgan; nieces and nephews, Emma, Delilah, Trenity, Tate, Christopher, Zion, Christian, Thomas and Ezra.

No service or visitation will be held.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements for Sarah Ownby Robinson and ask that you share your condolences and memories on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.