Billy Gene Smith, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Billy was loved by all who met him. He approached fatherhood with love, wisdom and an unending sense of humor, in every situation, even the most serious ones. Billy had a remarkable ability to find humor and laughter, bringing joy to those around him. He had a contagious smile and an infectious laugh that could lighten the darkest of moments. As a hard worker, Billy was a shining example of dedication and perseverance. His work ethic was admired by all who knew him. He was known to have the ability to fix or build anything. When asked how he was doing, you would be sure to hear, “living the dream.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy K. and Venia Boston Smith; sister, Clara Johnson; and brothers, Cecil, Lennis and Rayburn Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Keya Trent (Fonda Smith); siblings, Clayton (“Mama Ann”) Smith, Janie Johnson, Evelyn Westmoreland, James Lewis Smith, Barry (Jan) Smith, Beverly (Benny) Barker, and Deanna Johnson. Billy is also survived by his North Georgia family, Cheryl Smith, Robbie (Leslie) Hodges; and children, Trevor and Nikki Hodges.

Funeral service were held Tuesday, September 5 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Hixson Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Billy Gene Smith and asks that you share your memories and condolences for his family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.