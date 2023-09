Several Sequatchie County 4-H’ers enjoyed a trip to the Tennessee State Fair in Lebanon late last month while finishing high in the UT-Extension “Fun with Fashion” competition.

Two students, Allie-Mae Johnston and Tenley Davis, won first place in their categories while D.J. Moody was a second place finisher and Grace Moody won third.

