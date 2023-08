Good news is on the horizon for property owners in the City of Dunlap. City Commissioners approved the first and second of three required ordinance readings for the 2023-2024 budget during meetings the past two weeks.

The budget includes no property tax increase and the third and final reading is expected to be approved during an August 31 meeting at 5:00 p.m.

