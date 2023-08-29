Amber Denise Brewer-Lazarez, 35, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center after a brave battle with cancer.

Amber was a very loving and caring person who never met a stranger. She was a fun-loving young lady who brought joy to those all around her. She was employed in the pharmacy and customer service department at Wal-Mart. She was a wonderful wife and the best step-mom. Amber’s passing has left a hole in many hearts.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Phillip Ewton; great-grandmother, Allie Ewton; and great-grandparents, Howard and Carrie Brewer.

Amber is survived by her husband, Eusebio Lazarez; parents, Louis Wayne and Penny Darlene Ewton Brewer; children, Devantae Thurman, Christopher, Alex and Justin Lazarez; brother, Willie Brewer, grandparents, Sanford and Margaret Brewer, Betty Brewer and Mary (Willis) McCarver; her dog, Tiger; and a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Amber Brewer-Lazarez and asks that you share your condolences and memories for her family on their website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.