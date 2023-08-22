René Mansfield Long, 67, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 18, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Mansfield; stepmother, Linda Mansfield; and brother, Jon Mansfield.

She is survived by her father, Jerry Mansfield; children, Jeremy Lankford and Jennifer (Michael) Johnston; siblings, Donna Walker and Steve (Lisa) Mansfield; step-siblings, Kathy Baxter, Jama Hendrix and Todd (Lisa) Hendrix; grandchildren, Jayla and Jalyssa Johnston; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Walker (Ashley) Jones, Christopher (Sydney) Walker, Tyler (Katie) Mansfield, Jacob Mansfield, Jon Michael Mansfield, Brandy (Cody) Dyer, Sara (Andy) Pearson; great nieces and nephews, Lowyn Walker, Blakelyn Mansfield, Bryleigh Dyer, Charli and Rory Pearson; several aunts and uncles.

René loved her family deeply, especially her granddaughters. She was a calm, caring, smart and witty person and a very hard worker; she loved sewing, crafting, sports and trivia…and loved nothing more than beating them at Jeopardy. She was loyal to her Atlanta Braves, Tennessee Vols and especially Peyton Manning.

While their hearts are broken and their world has been dimmed, they know René has been welcomed by all and will continue to brighten their lives from above. They love her as big as the sky and they’ll miss her forever!

A Celebration of Life was held for René on Tuesday, August 22 from 3-6 p.m. at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the: Seq. Co Cancer Network, C/o Anna Faye Heard, P.O. Box 306, Dunlap TN 37327.