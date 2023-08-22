Ninnie Vee “Tuffy” Morrison, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Tuffy was born April 12, 1936, to the late Joe and Clara Ashburn in Whitwell, Tennessee.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Tuffy has been a faithful Christian woman her entire adult life and a member of the Church of God faith. She was an amazing cook, prayer warrior and hard worker. There was never a time someone needed a comforting word of God that she was not there to encourage them in Christ. Although the family’s hearts are breaking, they will celebrate her life and homegoing and will find comfort knowing she is in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charlie “Boogus” Morrison; daughter, Myrna Nolan; parents, Joe and Clara Ashburn; brother, Elbert Ashburn, sister, Sheryl Green; granddaughter, Michelle Morrison.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Gerald (Deb) Morrison, Annise (John) Nunley; grandchildren, Mike Morrison, Chris (Robin) Nolan, Jonathan (Buffy) Morrison, Chasity (Billy) Headrick, and Chad (Ashley) Nunley; great-grandchildren Matthew (Mya) Morrison, Marissa (Zack) Rule, Hunter (Lillie) Nolan, Kristah Nolan, Avery and Madison Headrick, Ian Morrison, Wesley, Bethany and Tayven Nunley; great-great-grandchild Macie Rule; sisters, Virginia (Jobaby) Adams, Jackie Pickett, Bobbie Stephenson, Jane (Cricket) Jerry Rankin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 23, at 2:00 p.m. at The Cumberland Mountain Church of God, located at 4902 Mt. Olive Rd, Whitwell, TN 37397. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Basham and Pastor Brent Upchurch. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation was held at Reed Funeral Home in Whitwell, on Tuesday, August 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 23, at the Cumberland Mountain Church of God, in Mt. Olive Tennessee from noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandsons.

A special Thank You to the staff of Adoration Hospice

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Funeral Home, 21 E. Fifth Street, Jasper.