Local Senior Center gets $8,000 boost

The Sequatchie Senior Center was one of 125 facilities around the state receiving a portion of $1 million in grant funding, the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) announced. Each center is receiving $8,000, which Sequatchie Director Deborah Camp said is helpful to the local center’s visitors.

“This is the same grant we normally receive,” Camp explained. “We can use it however we need, such as on normal expenses or repairs. There’s always a use for this funding.”

