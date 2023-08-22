Christopher “Todd” Martin, 53, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Parkridge West.

He was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School. He loved woodworking, trading cars and animals. Todd’s children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he always made sure that everyone else was taken care of.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Andrew Martin; grandparents, James Howtie and Lola Mae Lewis Martin and John and Hytha Johnson Herron; and several aunts and uncles.

Todd is survived by his mother, Mae Herron Martin; children, Alisha (Chase) Shull, Paige (Brett) Moffitt and Austin (Sabrina) Martin; sister, Natalie (Chipper) Turner, brother, Tim Martin; niece, Mackenzie Turner; nephews, Brady Turner and Tyler Martin; grandsons, Creed Moffitt and Lane Shull; and girlfriend, Glenna Grayson.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith and Bro. Robert Turner officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Todd Martin.