Avery Barron Clark, 64 of Fort Oglethorpe GA died unexpectedly on August 18, 2023.

He was so loved and will be missed by survivors Jay Clark (Susan) of Lafayette, Andree Clark Terry (Dennis) of Athens, GA, Rosa, Blaine (Anastasia) and Rebecca Terry of Atlanta and best friend, Crystal Manz.

Avery loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and photographing Nature’s beauty.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and memories for Avery’s family can be shared on Ewton’s website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.