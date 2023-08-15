Sandra Denise Gray Roberts, 45, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center.

She was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully. Sandra had the voice of an angel and a heart of gold. She sang for many years at the Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network Hee Haw Show. She was a mother to all her “Kiddos” and a strong pillar of the community.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Alice Price, and Newt and Peggy Gray.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dr. John Roberts; three daughters, Amanda (Mikel) Esque, Decatur, Victoria Nicole Wyrick, Trenton, Georgia, and Trinity Rose “Chik” Roberts; four sons, Kevin Alexander-Lewis (Taleah) Roberts, Ringgold, Georgia, Micah Daniel Roberts, Dunlap, William Jay-Ernest (Alyssa) Roberts, Dunlap, and Thomas Edmond-Blaine Roberts, Dunlap; 13 grandchildren; parents, William “Bill” and Tawanda Kay Gray; sisters, Glenda Kay Gray, and Lisa Marie (Ben) Condra; brother, William Brian (Cindy) Gray; several extended “Kiddos”, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 15 at Welch Chapel United Methodist Church with Dr. Rozario Slack, Pastor Jason Humberd and Bro. Doug Silvers officiating. Burial was in Hixson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.