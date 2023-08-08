Tommy Dwain Cooley, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023.

He loved watching sports and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Clyde and Myrtle Louise Pritchett Cooley.

He is survived by his children, Duane (Chastity) Smith, William Brian Cooley, Stephen Cooley and Christy Cooley; siblings, Dianna (Billy) Swaggerty, Cynthia (Ronn) Honeycutt and William (Kathy) Cooley; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No funeral services were held.

