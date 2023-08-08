James Darvin Harvey, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at CHI Memorial Hospital.

Darvin attended Daus Baptist Church and was a member of Dunlap Lodge 693 F&A.M. He was a Desert Storm Veteran serving in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Harvey.

He is survived by his son, Brendan Harvey.

Graveside services were held Sunday, August 6 at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.