Chicken show and pageant early Fair events

With a theme of “Farm Life, Fair Life” and free admission to most activities, Sequatchie County Fair Association members invite the community to its upcoming fair beginning with the 4-H Chicken Show and Sale on August 12. Registration for the event begins at 9:00 a.m. at the fair building located at 103 Heard Street in Dunlap.

A week later on Saturday, August 19, Fairest of the Fair pageant will be held with a $5 gate admission. The pageant begin at 10:00 a.m. and range from categories for infants to the Fairest of the Fair and Senior Ms.

