Barry Keith Frizzell, 64, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023.

He was a loving father and grandfather who loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He was retired from the Signal Mountain Fire Department after 25 years of service. Since his retirement, he has been a volunteer firefighter with the Dunlap and Southend Fire Departments. Barry was a 1978 graduate of Sequatchie County High School where he was a member of the football team. He would continue his love of sports as a recreational coach for many years. In his spare time, he loved to fish, tinker with lawnmowers and travel, and he especially loved cruises.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert and Nellie Cooley Frizzell; sister, Peg Benson; brothers, Donnie and Jim Frizzell; and several nephews.

Barry is survived by his children, Douglas (Evey) Frizzell, Hope Martin and Elizabeth (Bruce) Feagans; siblings, Dale (Janice) Frizzell, Bob Frizzell, Terry (Rhonda) Frizzell, Linda Hartman, Ramah Carmack and Tina Worley; Joyce Rains and Judy (Jake) Smith; eight grandchildren, Sasha Ponder, Konstantin, Dmitriy and Vladislav Frizzell, Elijah Blevins, Emily Martin, Myson and Marley Feagans; mother of his children, Donna Seals Frizzell; and several nieces and nephews.

