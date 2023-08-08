1973 Indian football team to be honored

On a cold night in late 1973, an estimated 4,500 fans piled into the old Sequatchie County football stadium off Heard Street in Dunlap. Temporary bleachers allowed seating for 1,000 more than usual and for others, it was standing room only for the Class A state championship. Many still talk about the game and many more have heard about the heartbreaking, five-point loss.

On Friday, August 18, team members and coaches, or a family member of deceased players, are invited to take the field at Sequatchie County High School’s “new” stadium, now in its 24th year. The 50th anniversary of the Indians runner-up season will be recognized with the team honored at halftime of the season opener against Bledsoe County.

