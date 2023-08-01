Nancy Carol Campbell Dawson, 80, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 in her home.

Nancy Carol attended Bethel Church of Christ. She retired from Mountain Valley Bank after 15 years. Prior to the bank, she spent 15 years working for the Sequatchie County School System. She volunteered with Sequatchie County Cancer Network, Friends of the Library, Sequatchie County Fair, and Hixson Cemetery. She loved watching the Braves and the VOLS, but mostly loved being with family and sitting on her deck.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Dawson; and mother and father, Clifford and Inez Campbell.

She is survived by her children, Greg (Lora) Dawson, and Kellee (Casey) McAnally; brother, William (Bill) Campbell; grandchildren, Courtney (Brad) Gholston, Daniel Dawson, Zack (Samantha) McAnally, and Hayley (Chris) Bray; and several great-grandchildren.

The family asks that donations be made to any of the organizations above where she spent many hours volunteering.

Special thanks to Hearth Hospice for making it possible to bring Mom/Nana home.

It was her wishes to be cremated and family will be honoring her life at the annual family farm celebration.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.