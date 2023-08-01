Margie Ann Keener Hitchcox, 67, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

She was a very selfless, hardworking lady who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, knitting, gardening and her plants. She was the matriarch of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin Pete and Rosie Virginia Hammers Keener; husband, Dennis Hitchcox; son, Ricky Lee Hitchcox; and brothers, Hubert “Crabby” Keener and Pete Ervin Keener.

She is survived by her children, Yuvonne (Jerry) Johnson, Michael (Jennifer) Hitchcox and D.J. (Holly) Hitchcox; sisters, Mary (Gerald Dewayne) Thomas and Elizabeth Louise (Edward) Miller; 16 grandchildren, Kimberly Walker, Hannah (Tyler) Stinnett, Aaron, Taylor, Bry, Austin, Thomas, Noah, Zachary, Maddie, Holden, Dava, Elli Rose, Dennis Hitchcox, Jr., Jake and Somer; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner, Bryson, Leeland, Chloe, Garrett, Brynn’leah, Sylver and Mazalee; special friend, Clifford Henson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 29 in the funeral home chapel with David Rogers officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements for Margie Hitchcox and asks that you share memories and condolences for her family on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.