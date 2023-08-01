Jimmy Dewayne Holland, 53, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023.

He was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He was a 1989 graduate of Sequatchie County High School and a retired ER Registered Nurse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lynn and Marilyn Bowman Holland; wife, Teresa Kaye Holland; brother, Jerry Holland.

He is survived by his son, Brandon Scott Holland; siblings, Nathan Lynn (Donna) Holland, Terry Holland, Sherry Johnson and Mary Faye Greer; father and mother-in-law, John and Peggy Gray; nephew, Nathan Lynn (Christina) Holland, Jr.; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 3, at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements for Jimmy Dewayne Holland.