SVEC adding solar to power supply

For more than 80 years, the power distributors in the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) system have had a requirement that all power be purchased from TVA. In the last couple of years the rule has changed, according to Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) President and CEO Mike Partin, leading to a different source of energy being used, solar.

The ground is being cleared on US Highway 127 in Dunlap for solar panels to be installed just south of the SVEC office. Plans include other sites to be constructed in the SVEC service areas in the future.

