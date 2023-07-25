Martha Smith Childress, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at her home.

She was a member of College Grove church of Christ. She loved sewing, cross stitching, cooking, and baking. Martha kept kids for over 40 years and loved every minute of it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Lucille Smith; husband, Gene Childress; son, Steven Childress; brothers, Rayburn and Mike Smith; and son-in-law, Steve Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Smith; granddaughter, Raven (Zack) Smith; grandsons, Jacob (AJ) Childress, Cody (Jessica) Anderson, Levi (Shanda) Camp, and Garrett (Kaitlin) Camp; great-granddaughters, Lou Childress, Karsyn and Addy Camp; great-grandson, Walker Camp; sister, Dorothy Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23 in the funeral home chapel with Minister Preston Edmonson officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.