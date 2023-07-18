Teresa Lynn Simmons Brock, 60, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

She was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church. Teresa was the best mom and grandma – she loved her grandbabies! She loved being outdoors and taking care of her animals.

She recently accepted Christ and was baptized by Pastor Kim Dunn. She loved going to church which brought her much joy and she was happier than she had ever been.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Simmons and Mary Lee Woody Bolding; husband, Riley Ray Brock, Sr.; niece, Lexi Moore.

Teresa is survived by her daughter, Saralee (Creed Michael) Gibbs; step-children, Laura J. Brock and Riley Ray Brock, Jr. “BJ”; sisters, Pam (Steve) White and Crystal (Tony) Moore; grandchildren, Christopher Lee Lack and Jazmine Lee Layne; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m. at Dunlap United Methodist Church with Pastor Kim Dunn officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

Memories and condolences for Teresa’s family can be shared on Ewton’s website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.