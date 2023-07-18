Red Sand raises human trafficking awareness in Dunlap and State

Human trafficking continues to be an important issue in Tennessee and counties across the state are taking part in an awareness project. In Dunlap, the Red Sand Project was held Friday, July 14, at Harris Park in Dunlap. A non-toxic red sand was poured into the cracks of the sidewalks to bring attention to human trafficking victims that fall through the cracks of society every day.

For more see the July 20 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.