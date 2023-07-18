Lisa D. Smith, age 63, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

She was preceded in death by her father, Theodore May.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Smith; two daughters, Telissa Brewer and Daninele Jana Keener; son Joshua Wade Smith, all of Dunlap; six grandchildren, Ricky Keener, Kalisha Keener, Bryce Keener, Bethany Keener, Andrew Wade Smith and Ella Kate Smith; mother, Shirley Smith, Indiana; sister, Ladonna Stanley, Illinois and Milissa Myers, Indiana; brothers, Tracy May, Illinois, Travis May, Illinois, Jay May, Indiana and Chris May, Kentucky; half sister, Amy Dill, Illinois; half brothers, Matthew May and Justin May, both of Illinois; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 15, 2023 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.