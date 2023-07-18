Judi Baldwin, 58, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

She attended Lee Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Baldwin; twin sister, Jeri Baldwin .

She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Baldwin, Dunlap; son, Charles Baldwin (Josh) Cobble, Hermitage; cousin, Michael Pearson; special friend, Lisa Ledford.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.