Joel Wakefield, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee formerly of California went to his Heavenly home July 13, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Derald Tinker and Elizabeth Loraine Brown Wakefield; brother, Derald (Derry) Wakefield.

Those left to cherish his memories are his sons, Sean (Samantha) Wakefield and Brandon (Amy) Wakefield; sisters, Leslie Wakefield Ewing and Lisa Wakefield Hunerlach; grandchildren, Tristin (Makayla) Hicks, Haley (Kyle) Jenkins, Kelsey Henry, Charlie, Alyvia and Abbie Wakefield; great grandchildren, Kaleb, Bailey, Waverly, Kamryn, Jenkins and Corei Hicks; special grandchild, William (Will) Flores.

Joel’s family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

Memories and condolences for Joel’s family can be shared on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.