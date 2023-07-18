Jewell Elizabeth Tate Akins, age 78 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Erlanger Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was of the church of Christ faith. Jewell graduated in 1962 from Grundy County High School and in 1993 she graduated from Chattanooga State as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved back porch sitting with her husband of 60 years, Ronnie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Sarah Scott Tate; son, Danny Stewart Akins, brothers, David, Linuel, Sherman, Richard and Phillip Tate; sisters, Ruth McGee and Jean Fults.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, Ronnie, Jewell is survived by her children, Shannon Phipps, Craig Akins and Kevin (Jennifer) Akins; sister, Annie Mae King; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 14, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. T.A. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sequatchie Co. Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Memories and condolences for Jewell’s family can be shared on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.