Gordon Bates Mosley of Signal Mountain, Tennessee went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2023 at the age of 95.

Born in Dunlap in 1927, he served in the Army along with all four of his brothers.

He was preceded in death by his dearest wife Sarah; his mother Della and father Emmitt Mosley; and leaves behind a son Tim Mosley of Nashville and daughter Deborah Mosley Brewer. He also leaves behind his seven beloved grandchildren, Melissa and Mark Mosley and Charles, Chase, Ashley, Connor and Abby Brewer and five great-grandchildren.

Gordon and Sarah’s lives were marked by his service at the North Atlanta Church of Christ where he served as an elder and Signal Mountain Church of Christ. His love for fellow believers and the Word of God is legendary. He was devoted and outspoken in his faith and was a shining light in this world.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 22 at 11:00 EST at Signal Mountain Church of Christ with a reception in the fellowship hall to follow. Burial services will be private. Family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.