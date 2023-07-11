Timothy Loyd Louallen, 42, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Timothy was a Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves fan. He loved to hunt and fish and was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Grace Lee; grandparents, James Coy Louallen and Robert and Bessie Davis; aunts, Mary Ruth Reed, Sue Sullivan, Linda Lawson, Annette Lowery, Shirley Guy and Barbara Faye Davis; and uncles, Dexter Louallen, Charles Leonard Davis, and Jr Davis.

He is survived by his parents, James and Marie Louallen; two sisters, Elizabeth (Shane) Kilgore, Whitwell and Rachel Peardon; twin brother, Jimmy (Tommie Lou) Louallen, both of Dunlap; grandmother, Dorothy Louallen, Dunlap; nephew, Andrew Kilgore; nieces, Shelby (Scooter) Clark, Bessie Louallen and Maggie Peardon; great-niece, Kamryn Howard; great-nephew, Scott Clark; aunt, Laura Mae (Rex) Layne; uncles, Howard (Donna) Davis and Harry Lee Louallen.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.