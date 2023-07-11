Patricia Ruth Turner, 81, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home.

She attended Cartwright Church of God. Ruth loved to cook and sew. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Turner; and 11 sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Don) Barker, Etowah; two sons, Dwayne Turner and Scott “Tic” (Wanda) Turner, both of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Chad (Megan) Barker, Billy Turner, Emily Turner, Miriam Gibson, and Rebecca Turner; four great-grandchildren, Breanna, Bryson, Charli, and Sydni; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Ramsey officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.