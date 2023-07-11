Patricia Ruth Turner
Patricia Ruth Turner, 81, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home.
She attended Cartwright Church of God. Ruth loved to cook and sew. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Turner; and 11 sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Don) Barker, Etowah; two sons, Dwayne Turner and Scott “Tic” (Wanda) Turner, both of Dunlap; five grandchildren, Chad (Megan) Barker, Billy Turner, Emily Turner, Miriam Gibson, and Rebecca Turner; four great-grandchildren, Breanna, Bryson, Charli, and Sydni; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Ramsey officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.