Emerson Skye McGowan, baby daughter of Dwight and Tanika Gholston McGowan, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Lester and Kathleen McGowan.

In addition to her parents, Emerson is survived by her grandparents, Tiffany Gholston, Skeeter Gholston, Tammy (Sam) Rush and Lester “Binky” McGowan; great grandparents, Norman and Dean Cookston and Betty Morgan; brothers, Brylon and Wilson McGowan; and aunts and uncles, Larissa (Dylan) Kear, Dakota Gholston, Johnathon (Ashley) Smith, Austin McGowan, Rebecca McGowan and Kayla Rush.

No services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.