Anna “Ann” Varner passed away peacefully on the evening of July 5, 2023 surrounded by friends and family.

She was born in Dunlap, Tennessee on July 17, 1938, where she lived until she married her husband, Milburn Varner.

She was a 1957 graduate of Sequatchie County High School (SCHS), where she played the saxophone in the first SCHS band, played basketball and was a member of the Beta Club.

She was a member at Daisy United Methodist Church for many years, where she taught Sunday School and youth groups, as well as being active in the United Methodist Women (UMW).

Anna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her husband at the drag strip and enjoyed taking numerous camping trips with her family. Anna’s greatest joy was spending time with, and playing cards with, her granddaughter Claire.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Milburn Varner; parents: Hirskle and Millie Brown; sisters: Ila Goodson, Dortha Hendon, Esther Prinz Ethride, Josephine Higdon, and Eddie Kroll; and brothers: Gilbert Brown, Rev. David Brown, Chester Brown, and Andrew Brown.

She is survived by her son, Alan (Leah) Varner; granddaughter, Claire Varner; sister, Shirley B. Wilson; sister-in-law, Pat Rehring.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 10 at Daisy United Methodist Church, conducted by Jerry Harwood. Eulogy by David Wilson.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.