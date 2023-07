Lois Jean Knight, 87, of Dunlap, Tennessee, formerly of Carlisle, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at NHC Healthcare in Dunlap. She was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Edith Parker; step-parents, Norma and Elmer Smith; brother, Carl Parker; and loving husband, Thomas Knight.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Blagg; son, Marcus Knight (Jill); grandchildren, Jennifer Bugg-Land (Jason), Lee Bedwell (Andrew), and Elizabeth Turpin; brother, Jimmy Parker (Barbara); sister, Patty Knies (Dave); and seven great-grandchildren.

No services or visitation was held.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.