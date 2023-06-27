Landon Lee Greer Jr, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at his home.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunlap, where he was a deacon and taught Sunday School. Lee was an Eagle Scout and a ball coach. He was a 1965 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in Agriculture, a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans, a certified crop advisor, member of TN Turf Grass Association, member of University of Tennessee Alumni Association, musician, songwriter, performer in Hee Haw for 30 years, sales representative for Valent Chemical Company for 38 years, and landscape superintendent for the State of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon and Lorene Rocker Greer; brother, Thomas Lyle Greer; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Greer Sr. and John T. and Pearl Rocker.

He is survived by his wife, Alice A. Johnson Greer, Dunlap; daughter, Ester L. Greer Barker (Greg), Dunlap; son, Landon Lee Greer III (Erika), Dunlap; grandsons, Gaither Barker (Jillian) and Jeremiah Barker, both of Dunlap; granddaughters, Amelia A. Greer and Lily Greer, both of Dunlap; sister, Lynn Greer Rogers, Sevierville; brother, William Wetherston Greer (Pam), Knoxville; sister-in-law, Franke Greer, Dunlap; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 26 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Richard Rea and Bro. Josh Coffman officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery. Donations can be made in Lee’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Dunlap Building Fund.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.