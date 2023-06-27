Gloria Jean Hall, 76, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Gloria was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church for over 60 years. She served on several committees there and loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and tending to her flowers. Although she loved those things, Gloria’s most important things were her relationship with God and her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dillard Camp; mother, Beatrice Murray; and brother, Ricky Camp.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 58 years, Garry Hall; children, Beverly Key (Dale), Brian Hall (Beth); grandchildren Zachary Key (Lauren), Kelsie Wells (Logan), Austin and Logan Hall; great-grandchildren, Parker and Elizabeth “Izzy” Hall; siblings, Gretchen Codd, Roger “Butch” Butler, Sherry Leep, Audrey Horton, Colleen Kindhart, Debbie Loukas, Donna Nucci, and Litcia Camp.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 27 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church on Signal Mountain with Pastor Rocky Bradford officiating. A graveside service was held at Camp Cemetery on Fredonia Mountain.

Donations can be made to the Gideon’s International to continue her love for spreading the word of God.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.