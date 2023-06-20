Robert Keith Davis, 55, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at CHI Memorial.

He was a born again Christian and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Davis Jr; step-father, William Bowman; maternal grandparents, Herbert and Evadean Harmon Ewton; paternal grandparents, Robert Lee and Bessie Daggett Davis; sister, Sherry Burtrum; and brothers, Anthony and Jackson Davis.

He is survived by his daughter, Megan Alder, Signal Mountain; granddaughter, Raiden Snively, Lookout Mountain; mother, Priscilla Ewton Bowman, Signal Mountain; step-mother, Louis Davis, Dunlap; three sisters, Stephanie (Shane) Hawkins, Dunlap, Darlene (Oscar) Johnson, Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Angela (Bear) Pickett, Whitwell; brothers, Matthew (Alexis) Davis and Roy Bowman, both of Dunlap and Troy Bowman, Atlanta, Georgia; special niece, Caroline Davis; special cousins, Joyce Neeley and Eddie Lawson; and special sister-in-law, Wendy Peoples.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 15 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Johnson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Lee Peoples, Cody Peoples, Jimmy Howard, Matthew Davis, Eric Lawson, Patrick Andreasen and Marcus Andreasen.

Burial was in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens Community Cemetery.

The family requests contributions be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.