Ralph Shoup, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday morning, June 12, 2023 peacefully at his home.

He was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church. He had a 20-year law enforcement career completing every training course offered by the Florida Commission on Police Officer Standards and training and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1984. He retired in 1995 as police chief with the Punta Gorda Police Department in Punta Gorda, Florida. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, gardening and loved spending time camping with his wife and their Shelties, Magnolia, Ruby and Piper.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Shoup; mother, Elizabeth Nichol; and brother, Ronald Shoup.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nina Shoup; nieces, Amy (Jack) Faup, Tammy (Bill) Fishleigh, and Laurie (Jeff) Perry-Streszoff; and nephew, Eddy (Becky) Perry.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 24 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.