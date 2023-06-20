George Daniel Dixon, 73, of Whitwell, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus on Saturday June 17, 2023 at Hospice of Chattanooga Care Center.

George was born and raised in Long Island, New York. While there, he raised three daughters. He retired from the US Navy after 24 years of service. In his early years, he was a business major and earned a master’s degree. He taught at Dowling College in the 1990’s. Upon his retirement from the corporate world, he was a computer analyst with BCBS. He was an amazing musician and played an accordion for almost 70 years. His musical talents were remarkable with any instrument.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mary Mangi Dixon; and brother, Johnny Dixon.

Those left to cherish his memory included his wife, Rhonda Allen Dixon; daughters, Dawn (Phil) Tidd, Tracy (Anthony) Uhland and Cheryl (Brendan) Hanson; step-daughters, Robin (Jared) Lowery and Rachel Downum; along with seven granddaughters, five grandsons, three brothers and one sister.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 21 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Mike Graham officiating. Burial followed in Condra Cemetery with full military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

