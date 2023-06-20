Betty DeBord Brown

Betty L. DeBord Brown, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at CHI Memorial Hospital.

She worked as a sewing machine operator and supervisor for several garment factories. Betty also worked as a greeter at the Dunlap Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Brown; parents, Leland and Ruby Freeman; sisters, Della White, Stella Cunningham, and Wilma Bolen; and brothers, George Freeman and William “Bill” Freeman.

She is survived by her two daughters, Betty (Billy) Farley and Debra (Dale) Shirley, both of Dunlap; two grandsons, Jeremy (Cheryl) Farley and Jason Shirley; sister, Rebecca (Larry) Angel, Pikeville; brother-in-law, L.D. Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 17 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Ryder officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.