$1.655 million ARP fund to aid utilities

Water utilities in Dunlap and Sequatchie County will benefit from additional investments provided by American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced. The local portion to be received is $1.655 million.

“It won’t fix all of our issues but it will help a lot,” said Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “We will be addressing our aging infrastructure and also will be working on sewer lines.”

For more see the June 22 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.