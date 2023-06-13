Full day of events Saturday

Duck Race, Jeep Rally, Songwriters Festival

Jeeps are going to be rolling into Dunlap, yellow plastic ducks are going to float down Coops Creek, and singer/songwriters are going to be performing – it’s all part of a full day of activities in downtown Dunlap on Saturday, June 17.

The Sequatchie Valley Jeep Rally features Jeep owners and enthusiasts converging on downtown Dunlap beginning at 9:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to view the jeeps and enjoy the fellowship.

At 10:00 a.m., hundreds of plastic ducks are going to be dropped from the Coops Creek Trestle, off Rankin Avenue, into the creek. From there, the ducks float their way down the creek before finishing their route at the greenway trail’s north entrance, near the Sequatchie County Courthouse.

For more see the June 15 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.