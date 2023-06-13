Ben “Noony” J. Sanders, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at CHI Memorial after a brief illness.

He loved his wife, kids and grandkids. He was a very strong man with a tremendous work ethic. At the age of 13, he started working in the coal mines and would later work as a loader and equipment operator for Dunlap Building Stone. He also built Laura’s Market on Cagle Mountain. He was known for his big heart, making people laugh, and always being there for everyone who needed him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Vera Cribbs Sanders; daughter, Gloria Pilgrim; siblings, Leo, Waymon, David, Paul, Wilene and Raymond Sanders, Sally Atterton and LelaMae Seals.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Joyce Higgenbottom Sanders; children, Laura (Rocky) Layman, Victoria Garrett and Kenneth Sanders; sisters, Rachel Russell and Vinnie McDaniel; 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements and asks that you share condolences and memories for the family on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.