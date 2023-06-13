Barbara Ann Kilgore Tucker, 80, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away at her home on Thursday June 8, 2023 after a brief illness.

Barbara was a loving wife and mother. She loved this country and was proud to be a military wife for 18 years of Roger’s 20 years of military service. She enjoyed travel and was always willing to relocate wherever he was stationed without hesitation or complaint. During his service, they spent five years in Germany, 2-1/2 years in Iran, as well as multiple assignments within the United States. After returning to Dunlap to reside, Barbara was employed by Dunlap Red Food Store, as the cutting department manager at Howard Industries, as office manager at Kitty Kat Kasuals, and as the manager of the Dollar General Store in Dunlap for 10 years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gladys Kilgore; and sister, Janice (Leon) Henry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years Rogers G. Tucker; and daughters, Joyce (Gary) Moody of Palmer, and Janet (Jeff) Swenson of Beavercreek, Ohio; as well as six grandchildren. Siblings include Brenda (Danny) Wallace of Dunlap, Dorothy (Ed) Standifer, Patricia (Charles) Layne, Martha Thurmer, William “Sonny” (Betty) Kilgore and Robert (Beverly) Kilgore, all of Whitwell.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 11 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Riley Anderson officiating. Burial was held Monday, June 12 at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to the Sequatchie County Veterans Memorial Park, American Legion Post 190 Dunlap, or to the charity of your choice.

Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center was in charge of arrangements and asks that you share condolences and memories for the family on our website at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.